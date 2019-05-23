Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$6.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 95,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

