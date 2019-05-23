Cyanconnode (CYAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Cyanconnode Holdings PLC (LON:CYAN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 120936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.70 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Cyanconnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

