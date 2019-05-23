DA Davidson Trims NetApp (NTAP) Target Price to $93.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.60% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on NetApp to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on NetApp to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.10. 6,174,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,271. NetApp has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). NetApp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3,540.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,050,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,884,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $207,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 45.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,922,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $341,324,000 after buying an additional 1,536,515 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 226.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,715,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,975,000 after buying an additional 1,190,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,582,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $213,787,000 after buying an additional 1,119,253 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

