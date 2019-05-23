Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $132,716,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 872,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after acquiring an additional 648,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 744,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after acquiring an additional 563,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,520,000 after acquiring an additional 497,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11,103.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 385,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 382,498 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $100.02 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

In related news, insider Scott Sonnemaker purchased 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

