Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 55,690 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,690 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 7,142,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,971 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

AGI stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

