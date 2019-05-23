Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $150.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $159.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

