DeDora Capital Inc. Trims Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $199.96 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The stock has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $4,053,892.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

