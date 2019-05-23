Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DEQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nord/LB set a €26.72 ($31.07) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.19 ($36.26).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €27.42 ($31.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €24.78 ($28.81) and a one year high of €32.36 ($37.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

