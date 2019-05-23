Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.62 ($19.32).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE stock traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting €15.05 ($17.50). 12,697,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.