DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. DiamondRock Hospitality also posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRH. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,517,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,814,000 after buying an additional 703,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,729,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,030,000 after buying an additional 560,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 86.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,455,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,575,000 after buying an additional 3,909,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,968,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,277,000 after buying an additional 49,464 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,848,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. 132,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,404. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

