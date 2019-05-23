Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Holdings Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $24,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 149.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of DCOM opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $665.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $37.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

