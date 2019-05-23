Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 25,932 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $70,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $133.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.31 and a 1 year high of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $126,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

