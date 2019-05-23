DTE Energy (DTE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.97-6.33 for the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $117.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.46.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $94.25 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $1,247,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,679.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

