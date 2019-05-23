Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

In other news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $309,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,731 shares of company stock worth $2,027,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

