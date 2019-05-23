DXC Technology Co (DXC) Stake Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 507.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,373,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,654,000 after acquiring an additional 381,967 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 38.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $100.87.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

