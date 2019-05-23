Elementis plc (ELM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.68).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target (down previously from GBX 290 ($3.79)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lowered Elementis to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Elementis from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

ELM stock traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 153.30 ($2.00). The company had a trading volume of 860,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.41. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280.77 ($3.67).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.24. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

