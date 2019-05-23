ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NDRA stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Milos Thornton purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 671,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 540,356 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 109.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

