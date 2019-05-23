EnterCoin (ENTRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,038.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00001014 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $232,717.00 and $76,038.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.14 or 0.08452715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00036746 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001391 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000640 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

