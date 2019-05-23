Entergy Co. (ETR) EVP Sells $2,101,414.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,101,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marcus V. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of Entergy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $2,970,996.00.

NYSE:ETR opened at $98.49 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). Entergy had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

