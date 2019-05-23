Entravision Communication (EVC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVC. ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communication in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Entravision Communication stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Entravision Communication has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Entravision Communication had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 100,000 shares of Entravision Communication stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 415,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,568.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,526,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 579,850 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 41.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 431,520 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 313.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 360,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 252,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 12.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 240,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communication (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.