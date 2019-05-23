Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 23rd (AAL, AJB, ATYM, BAB, BAKK, BBY, BHP, BME, BOWL, CRH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 23rd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a buy rating.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a reduce rating.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) was downgraded by analysts at sti to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 650 ($8.49).

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

CRH (LON:CRH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,700 ($35.28).

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 925 ($12.09) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 805 ($10.52).

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an add rating. The firm currently has GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

President Energy (LON:PPC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a hold rating.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

SOCO International (LON:SIA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.