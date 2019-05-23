ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,108.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $15,864,081.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,232 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 538,099 shares of company stock worth $43,923,339. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MRK opened at $80.98 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.
