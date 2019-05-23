ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 780 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,692,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $19,745,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 950,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after buying an additional 463,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 73.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 921,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,837,000 after buying an additional 389,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 470.3% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 429,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after buying an additional 354,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 40.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Robert Gary Sarver sold 66,351 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $3,099,255.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,744. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

