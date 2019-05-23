E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,197,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,780,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,141,000 after purchasing an additional 426,628 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

