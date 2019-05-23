Euroseas (ESEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 31.79% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million.
NASDAQ:ESEA remained flat at $$0.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
