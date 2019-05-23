Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $25,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,341,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $88.42.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

