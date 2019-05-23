Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,680 Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,127,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tailored Brands by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 421,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 100,390 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tailored Brands by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,149 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Tailored Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tailored Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:TLRD opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tailored Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $361.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,944.45% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Carrie Ann Ask bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,328.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,743.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

