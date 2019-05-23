Eversource Energy (ES) Holdings Lifted by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $1,050,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,201 shares of company stock worth $8,238,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.91. 10,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $74.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

