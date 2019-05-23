Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Director Buys $15,650.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Director John A. Good purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,098.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 3,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,970. Farmland Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,797,000 after buying an additional 215,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,797,000 after buying an additional 215,781 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

