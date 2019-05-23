Fidelity European Values (FEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $240.00

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 453992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.65 ($3.38).

The firm has a market cap of $978.32 million and a PE ratio of 7.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.28 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Fidelity European Values’s previous dividend of $4.35. Fidelity European Values’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

