Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,700 Shares of Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYMC. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Symantec in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Symantec by 133.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of SYMC opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.85. Symantec Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Symantec’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other Symantec news, insider Gregory S. Clark sold 61,170 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,468,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,560,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 650,000 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at $431,502.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,927 shares of company stock worth $24,563,645. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SYMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/fiduciary-trust-co-sells-2700-shares-of-symantec-co-symc.html.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.