Financial Analysis: LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) & Dyadic International (DYAI)

Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dyadic International and LyondellBasell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 LyondellBasell Industries 1 4 11 0 2.63

Dyadic International currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.24%. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus price target of $113.08, indicating a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and LyondellBasell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $760,000.00 159.58 -$2.14 million ($0.17) -26.71 LyondellBasell Industries $39.00 billion 0.77 $4.69 billion $11.27 7.16

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Dyadic International. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LyondellBasell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International N/A N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries 11.24% 38.05% 14.07%

Dividends

LyondellBasell Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Dyadic International does not pay a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Dyadic International on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. Further, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. In addition, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

