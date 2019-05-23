Financial Analysis: WVS Financial (WVFC) and Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 22.98% 8.06% 0.79% Hingham Institution for Savings 32.18% 15.35% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WVS Financial and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and Hingham Institution for Savings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $10.14 million 3.26 $2.12 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $92.43 million 4.28 $30.40 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. WVS Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of WVS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats WVS Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves its customers through a network of 11 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

