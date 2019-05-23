Financial Comparison: Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) vs. Carolina Financial (CARO)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Carolina Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $78.87 million 3.16 $14.09 million $1.37 16.09 Carolina Financial $200.95 million 4.00 $49.67 million $2.86 12.60

Carolina Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Reliant Bancorp. Carolina Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and Carolina Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 17.64% 7.64% 0.93% Carolina Financial 29.22% 10.99% 1.67%

Volatility and Risk

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Financial has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carolina Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Reliant Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carolina Financial pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Carolina Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Reliant Bancorp and Carolina Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Carolina Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.77%. Carolina Financial has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.69%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than Carolina Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Carolina Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Carolina Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carolina Financial beats Reliant Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures. It also provides safe deposit box, debit card, direct deposit, and official bank check services. The company operates through seven branches in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial leases, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising orrespondent/wholesale mortgage and loan servicing. The company operates through a network of 61 full service branches and 2 loan production offices located in South and North Carolina. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

