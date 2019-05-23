Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 4,956 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 762.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $98,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,487.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $294,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,326 shares of company stock valued at $642,421 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

