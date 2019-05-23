First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,309,000 after buying an additional 362,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,151,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,201,000 after buying an additional 4,467,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,311,000 after buying an additional 1,327,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,052,000 after buying an additional 1,840,875 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,973,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,600,000 after buying an additional 1,096,305 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $208,227.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

