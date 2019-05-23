First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,994 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

ISTB stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1182 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

