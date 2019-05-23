First Community Co. (FCCO) Stake Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Community were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 714.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 90,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 79,080 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Community by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.85. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 21.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. First Community’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th.

First Community Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

