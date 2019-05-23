First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,152,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,455,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,152,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,425,000 after purchasing an additional 458,506 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 338,913 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 29,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $441,116.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,379.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.95 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

