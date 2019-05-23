FirstService (FSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.98

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$120.98 and last traded at C$120.77, with a volume of 13997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$115.56.

A number of research firms have commented on FSV. BMO Capital Markets set a C$89.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.91.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

