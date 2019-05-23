Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Receives $66.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.05.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,178,329 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $620,851,000 after buying an additional 85,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,767 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $374,890,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,361,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $285,219,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Foot Locker by 23.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,199,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $254,513,000 after buying an additional 798,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,679 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,084,000 after buying an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the athletic footwear retailer to repurchase up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

