Ford Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,028 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5,555.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,352,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,016 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,400,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 649,395 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 748.3% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 456,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,102,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after acquiring an additional 392,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.85.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.26 per share, with a total value of $194,242.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $12,666,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $110.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

