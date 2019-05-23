FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,327 Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,327 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,267,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,252,000 after acquiring an additional 118,433 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,880 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 31,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 19,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

AMAT stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $5,834,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,176. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

