FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,969 Hershey Co (HSY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 76,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,161,844.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,887,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599,898 shares of company stock worth $452,918,580 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hershey from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.27.

NYSE:HSY opened at $131.44 on Thursday. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.29 and a fifty-two week high of $131.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/formulafolio-investments-llc-purchases-shares-of-2969-hershey-co-hsy.html.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.