Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,893,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764,162 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE BEN opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/franklin-resources-inc-ben-shares-sold-by-comerica-bank.html.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.