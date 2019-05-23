Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRE. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.55 ($69.24).

FRE stock opened at €47.03 ($54.68) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

