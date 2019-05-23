FS KKR Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,020 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,278% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

FSK opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.38 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 15,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $96,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 15,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,426.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 144,890 shares of company stock worth $900,087. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

