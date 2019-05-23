Futu (FHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 24th.

FHL stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.62 target price for the company.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

