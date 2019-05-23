FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (AMTB) Increased by Analyst

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Mercantil Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now expects that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. FIG Partners has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Mercantil Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.18 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Mercantil Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mercantil Bank from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Mercantil Bank stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Mercantil Bank has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $259.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Servicios Financiero Mercantil sold 2,112,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $28,474,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

