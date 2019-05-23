FY2019 EPS Estimates for Unilever NV Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (UN)

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unilever in a report issued on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unilever’s FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UN. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.4641 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,152,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

